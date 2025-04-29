Two teenagers critically injured as a result of a shooting in Hamtramck

Farmington Hills deer decision; Trump to speak in Warren; Pistons in playoffs; and more top stories.

Two teenagers, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, were injured during a shooting Monday night in Hamtramck, Michigan.

Both victims were listed in critical, but stable, condition by Tuesday morning, Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel S. Altaheri said.

A suspect has been identified although is not yet in custody. Officers are looking for him and the investigation is continuing.

The shooting happened about 8:27 p.m. in the area of Circle Drive and Grand Haven in the Colonel Hamtramck Homes neighborhood. After police arrived, officers provided immediate medical attention and the two were then transported to Detroit Hospital. Multiple shell casings were recovered during a search for evidence.

"We appreciate the community's help in identifying the suspect and our prayers are with both victims. ... No officers were injured and there is no threat to the community at this time," Altaheri said about the shooting.

"We have good relations with the community here, everyone here, from the elders, the young," he said. "We had a couple of events here. Just at this location — we had a turkey giveaway, Christmas event, a coat drive. So everybody here is very supportive. It's just unfortunate, this situation does not represent the entire community."

Police investigate a shooting incident April 28, 2025, in the city of Hamtramck, Michigan. CBS News Detroit