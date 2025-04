Two teenagers critically injured after shooting in Hamtramck; suspect in custody Two teenagers, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, were injured during a shooting Monday night in Hamtramck, Michigan. Both victims were listed in critical, but stable, condition by Tuesday morning, Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel S. Altaheri said. Police have a 15-year-old suspect in custody. Police say the suspect's mother and grandmother brought him to the station.