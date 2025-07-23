Health officials confirm two more measles cases in Kent County, Michigan

Health officials in Kent County, Michigan, announced on Wednesday that two more measles cases were detected, bringing the total to four in the county.

Dr. Adam London, county administrative health officer, said the cases were confirmed late last week. London said they did not immediately issue a public notice because the cases were not linked to a public exposure site or posed a risk to the general public.

The county did not provide any further details on the people infected.

"We're sharing this update to be transparent and to clarify our approach moving forward. The Kent County Health Department will notify the media and public about measles cases only when they involve public exposure sites and/or a potential public health risk. This approach helps protect patient privacy while allowing us to focus efforts where they're most needed," said Dr. Adam London, county health officer, in a written statement.

Earlier this month, the county reported a second measles case in a child, months after the first case was reported in April. Officials say the child and their family had a recent history of traveling internationally.

According to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, a total of 18 cases have been detected in 2025 as of July 17. The department provides weekly updates every Thursday.

Health officials say measles is highly contagious and can spread through the air when a person who is infected breathes, coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, tiny white spots on the inner cheek, gums and roof of mouth and red rash that is blotchy, raised and usually starts on the face.

In the United States, more than 1,300 cases were confirmed in 39 states, with Texas having the most cases (over 700 confirmed).

