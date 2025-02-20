Two Detroit men accused of stealing 25 Dodge Durangos from dealerships in tri-county auto theft ring

Mother charged in abandonment case; cleanup after Detroit water main break; and more top stories.

Two Detroit men have been arrested in connection with a tri-county auto theft ring in Macomb, Oakland, and Genesee counties.

David Franklin, 41, and Barron Hatcher Jr., 24, are charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and possession of burglary tools. Franklin and Hatcher received a $1 million and a $500,000 bond, respectively, and must wear a GPS tether if released.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Franklin was arrested in Houston on Jan. 31 and was extradited to Michigan, while Hatcher was arrested on Jan. 30 in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

The sheriff's office says the two men allegedly stole 25 Dodge Durangos from different dealerships, even using an auto ProPAD to steal multiple vehicles at one time.

Authorities say an investigation began in November 2024, leading to several vehicles being recovered.