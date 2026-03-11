Trump says he will ask Great Lakes officials to help with Asian carp prevention efforts

President Trump says he is working with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other regional officials in support of a lock and dam system intended to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes.

"I'm working with Governor Gretchen Whitmer on trying to save The Great Lakes from the rather violent and destructive Asian Carp, which is rapidly taking over Lake Michigan, and all of the beautiful surrounds," a social media post that Mr. Trump issued on Truth Social said.

"I'll be asking other Governors to join into this fight, including those of Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, New York and, of course, the future Governor of Canada, Mark Carney, who I know will be happy to contribute to this worthy cause."

Carney's actual title is Prime Minister of Canada. He was elected leader of his political party in March 2025.

Whitmer visited the White House on Tuesday, during which she met with Mr. Trump and some of his administration leaders. The discussion topics, according to her staff, included efforts to prevent the invasive Asian carp from spreading throughout the Great Lakes region.

The governor "reiterated Michigan's commitment to the Brandon Road project to prevent invasive carp from entering the Great Lakes and damaging the region's economy. We need funding released so the Army Corps can begin construction as soon as possible," her staff said.

Last spring, Mr. Trump signed a presidential memorandum to protect the Great Lakes from the invasive carp. This happened after Whitmer and Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall spoke with the president about the Asian carp concerns.

The Brandon Road Lock and Dam project in Joliet, Illinois, is led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Army Corps said this particular site has been identified as a spot where a variety of techniques could prevent migration of the invasive carp and other nuisance species into the Great Lakes.

There have been commitments from Illinois and Michigan for state funding, along with federal funding, to start construction.

"Asian carp" collectively refers to three species of fish — bighead, silver and black carp —that are native to Asia and originally raised for food. They escaped into public waterways in the southern United States and are now considered an invasive species in this country.