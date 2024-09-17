Trump addresses auto industry, the economy in Flint town hall

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Former President Donald Trump was back in Michigan on Tuesday. He held a town hall at the Dort Financial Center in Flint.

The focus of the discussion was on the economy and the auto industry.

"You used to be the capital of the world in cars. Today you're an afterthought in cars," Trump said, pledging to impose tariffs on imported cars. "We are going to bring so many auto plants into our country. You are going to be as big or bigger than you were 50 years ago. Because (car manufacturers) won't be able. If they're not willing to build the plant, we don't want their product."

Trump's former press secretary, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, moderated the event and asked him about his plans for border security.

"If you don't have the death penalty for drug dealers, you're just wasting your time. Now we can keep it down, and we can do better than we're doing now. A lot better than we're doing now, because what's happening now is out of control," he said.

The town hall was Trump's first event since Sunday's apparent assassination attempt at his golf course in Florida.

"We don't appreciate them taking shots at our president, our hero. And would like more security around him. If we could all protect him we'd do it ourselves. But we can't get that close," said Ruth Greenwald, a Trump supporter in attendance. "I trust him with the economy. He's a businessman, knows what he's doing. He was doing great his four years in office. I trust him"

Supporters lined up outside hours ahead of the event. One family came all the way from Salt Lake City, Utah.

"This one was really important, and especially after the second attempt on his life," said Ana Watanabe. "Let's just hop a flight and go to Flint and support the President. We're behind him; we want him to know that our people, we're Polynesian, and we're from Utah, and we support him 1,000%."

She and others say the economy is one of the biggest factors when deciding who to vote for as President.

"It's been a little rough the last few months, and I don't see a light at the end of the tunnel unless things change in the White House," said Watanabe.

Other supporters said Trump's stance on border security and crime is what spurred them to come to the event.

"I also really, really really like the fact that he wants to close our borders," said supporter Havahna Dejongh. "Because I believe Americans should get first choice in American jobs and different things like that."

"I was an independent. I wouldn't even really consider myself a Republican," said attendee Sasha Keller. "But I do support Trump. I supported him for the first time in 2020, and he'll have my vote again this year."