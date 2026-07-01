Trump approves $32 million for severe weather disaster aid in Michigan

President Trump announced on Truth Social that Michigan has been approved to receive $32.1 million in federal funding for recent severe storms, tornadoes and flooding.

In his Tuesday evening post, Mr. Trump said he personally informed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of the approval and that she was "very grateful."

In early June, Whitmer and members of the state's congressional delegation requested that Mr. Trump declare a major disaster in response to severe storms, rain and tornadoes that caused widespread damage across 43 counties in the Lower Peninsula between April 10 and 21.

Additionally, last week, Whitmer appealed a Federal Emergency Management Agency decision denying federal funding for those suffering uninsured or underinsured losses following the deadly tornadoes that hit southwestern Michigan on March 6. Four people died, including a 12-year-old boy, and several others were injured after at least three tornadoes ripped through that corner of the state.

The governor requested the activation of all areas of the Individual Assistance program for the counties hardest hit by the tornadoes. The assistance would provide services such as grants for temporary housing or home repairs and low-interest loans for property losses.

A spokesperson for the governor told CBS News Detroit that Whitmer spoke to the president on June 30 before he delivered the news, and they are awaiting a letter from FEMA with more details about the funding.

In his post, Mr. Trump took the opportunity to praise the candidates he has endorsed in the upcoming Michigan elections.

"The people of Michigan are in good hands with 'Trump Endorsed' Mike Rogers, who is running for U.S. Senate, John James for Governor, and Congressmen Jack Bergman, John Moolenaar, Bill Huizenga, Tim Walberg, Tom Barrett, and Lisa McClain."

U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI1) thanked Mr. Trump in a Facebook post, saying, "Thank you President Donald J. Trump for quickly approving the request for federal assistance following the spring storms that devastated so many places across our District."