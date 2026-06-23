Michigan Gov. Whitmer appeals FEMA denial of federal aid after deadly March tornadoes

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the aftermath of deadly tornadoes that hit the southwest part of the state on March 6.

There were four tornadoes that day, with intensities ranging from EF-0 to EF-3. Cass County, St. Joseph County and Branch County were among the hardest hit areas. Four people died, including a 12-year-old boy in Cass County and three adults in Branch County. The four deaths represented Michigan's deadliest tornado outbreak in nearly 50 years.

Whitmer's office said a damage assessment took place on March 17 to review and document where losses occurred and to what extent they resulted from the March 6 storms.

State officials said the U.S. Small Business Administration approved low-interest federal disaster loans for businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters affected by those storms in Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and Van Buren counties.

"We encourage those affected by the March tornadoes to take advantage of the recovery resources that are currently available while Governor Whitmer continues to seek additional federal assistance," said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police and Michigan Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

On April 1, Whitmer requested a major disaster declaration at the federal level that would allow additional assistance programs. This request received bipartisan support from Michigan's representatives in Washington, D.C.

"Michigan's Branch, Cass, and St. Joseph counties have shown remarkable resilience, but these communities need the additional support that a federal disaster declaration provides," Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat, said at the time.

"After spending multiple days on the ground with officials, I've seen that the devastation across our district from the recent tornadoes has been profound, and many of our neighbors are facing tremendous loss," Rep. Tim Walberg, a Republican, said. "This critical step ensures our communities can access the resources they need to rebuild and have the tools necessary to support long-term recovery.

But in a letter dated May 31, FEMA officials rejected Individual Assistance program funding intended to support and serve individuals and families with uninsured or underinsured losses.

Whitmer said she was disappointed in that decision and is filing an appeal for Individual Assistance aid.

"Families are still recovering from the devastation caused by the March tornadoes," she said Tuesday.

FEMA also denied funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which supports long-term resilience through the reduction of future risks.

The application under appeal is specifically for the March 6 tornadoes, which were the first of the 2026 season in Michigan. There have now been 22 tornadoes confirmed this year in the state. Michigan normally gets 15 to 17 tornadoes a year, with the record set in 1974 when 39 tornadoes were confirmed.

The above video originally aired on March 8, 2026.