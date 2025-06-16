Tripp Adams announces candidacy for Michigan's 10th Congressional district

Tripp Adams of Utica, a Democrat, has announced his campaign for Michigan's 10th Congressional District in the 2026 election cycle

The district, which includes parts of Macomb and Oakland Counties, is currently represented by John James, a Republican.

Adams is a U.S. Navy and Army veteran with leadership experience in both the public and private sectors.

"In the Army and the Navy, we didn't fight over politics — we worked together to protect and defend the country we love," Adams said in his announcement. "I've dedicated my life to public service and worked to make our country safer and stronger. I took an oath to protect and defend our country and communities.

"Now, I'm running because Michiganders deserve a new generation of patriotic leadership that's committed to delivering results for our families and fixing our broken political system."

Tripp grew up in Southeast Michigan. His mother was a public school teacher and his father worked at General Motors.

His military service began as he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy. Tripp served two deployments in the Navy before going to the University of Michigan to earn a law degree. While at U-M, he joined the Michigan Army National Guard. He currently serves as a U.S. Army Reserve battalion commander.

In addition to his law degree, Tripp has a master's degree in economics from Old Dominion University and a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy.

His work in the private sector includes Chief Operating Officer at Emagine Entertainment and launching a health care startup in Southeast Michigan.

"Michiganders deserve better than what they are getting right now," he said in his campaign announcement. "Democrats need fresh blood, new ideas, people who listen and get things done."