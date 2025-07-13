Tree falls on Dearborn Heights home during storm, leaving cat unaccounted for

Powerful thunderstorms caused some serious damage in the Metro Detroit area on Saturday.

CBS News Detroit spoke with the family who has been living in a Dearborn Heights home for nearly 30 years, but since Saturday, they haven't been able to enter their home because a massive tree that fell on it is making it too unstable for them to do so.

"She comes running in and says, 'I think it's a tornado.' I got up and I opened the door just to look outside and, 'boom,'" Harold Duncan said.

Duncan and his family were in their Dearborn Heights home when a powerful wind gust caused this tree to fall on their home.

"And then I heard my son say, 'Jesus.' He jumped up, ran in there and he's got like a red mark on his head," he said.

Duncan says he's thankful his son and the rest of his family are alright, though he's having difficulties as no one can access the home until the city removes the tree.

"So I still can't look for my cat, still can't get my possessions out. My wife and son have no clothes. At least I got another pair of jeans and a shirt, but besides that,t we've got nothing. The wallet in my pocket," Duncan said.

The family is now stuck outside of their home, agonizing over where and how their cat, Jelly Bean, is.

"We keep putting food out for the cat, and we can't find the cat, and we just need the tree out so we can look for it to know, so we would have peace of mind anyway to know one way or the other. But just to sit and worry constantly that she's in there suffering is killing us," Duncan said.

He says Dearborn Heights told them that they would remove the tree on Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, that still hasn't happened.