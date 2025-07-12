Watch CBS News
Wind damage knocks out power for thousands of Southeast Michigan residents

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Possible storms coming in SE Michigan on Saturday
Possible storms coming in SE Michigan on Saturday 02:10

Wind damage from storms moving through Southeast Michigan on Saturday afternoon has resulted in thousands of people without power, according to DTE Energy.

As of 3:15 p.m., 12,811 residents are without service, according to the utility company's outage map. The majority of outages have been reported in areas around Detroit and Livonia. 

DTE says service for most impacted areas is expected to be restored by around 10:25 p.m., with some potentially coming back online earlier. 

Consumers Energy said 3,272 of its customers were without power at 3:15 p.m., though the company hasn't said what caused those outages.

The CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team has declared Saturday a NEXT Weather Alert Day, with all of Southeast Michigan under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather.

