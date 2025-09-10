Trash truck driver killed after vehicle overturns during crash on Lapeer Road

Charges expected in Canton woman's death; reward on vandalism to Warren mosque; other top stories

A Flint man died after the waste truck he was driving and an SUV collided Tuesday afternoon in Oakland County, Michigan.

The crash happened about 4:56 p.m. on East Silverbell Road near Lapeer Road. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Trent Edward Evans, 37, of Flint, was driving the 2020 Peterbilt 520 waste truck when that vehicle was struck by a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee that failed to yield from a driveway.

The Jeep was driven by a 16-year-old male from Oakland Township.

Evans had tried to swerve to avoid the Jeep, the report said. But during the crash, the truck overturned and slid on its side, causing the driver's cab to hit a utility pole.

Evans was taken by Orion Township Fire Department paramedics to a local hospital, where he died.

The Jeep driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.