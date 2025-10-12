Traffic stop in Detroit leads to seizure of methamphetamine, ecstasy and 2 guns at driver's home
A traffic stop in Detroit on Saturday resulted in law enforcement seizing methamphetamine, ecstasy and two guns from a home, and a person being taken into custody, according to Michigan State Police.
Troopers stopped a motorist for ignoring a stop sign and having no insurance, officials said. They learned while speaking with the driver that their license was suspended.
MSP said troopers then searched the vehicle and found a Glock .40 caliber handgun, over 50 grams of ecstasy and 19 oxycodone pills.
According to police, further investigation led troopers to obtain and execute a search warrant at the driver's home. Eight grams of meth, 28 grams of ecstasy, a revolver and a 12-gauge shotgun were seized by officials at the residence.
The motorist was taken to the Detroit Detention Center. Charges against them are pending, police said.