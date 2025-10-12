Traffic stop in Detroit leads to seizure of methamphetamine, ecstasy and 2 guns at driver's home

A traffic stop in Detroit on Saturday resulted in law enforcement seizing methamphetamine, ecstasy and two guns from a home, and a person being taken into custody, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers stopped a motorist for ignoring a stop sign and having no insurance, officials said. They learned while speaking with the driver that their license was suspended.

MSP said troopers then searched the vehicle and found a Glock .40 caliber handgun, over 50 grams of ecstasy and 19 oxycodone pills.

A Glock .40 caliber handgun, drugs and cash in the custody of the Michigan State Police. Michigan State Police

According to police, further investigation led troopers to obtain and execute a search warrant at the driver's home. Eight grams of meth, 28 grams of ecstasy, a revolver and a 12-gauge shotgun were seized by officials at the residence.

A 12-gauge shotgun, a revolver and two bags of drugs in the custody of the Michigan State Police. Michigan State Police

The motorist was taken to the Detroit Detention Center. Charges against them are pending, police said.