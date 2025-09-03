Watch CBS News
Red and green lights to start operations at I-96 Flex Route lanes

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Flex Route lanes to begin operation along I-96 in Oakland County
Flex Route lanes to begin operation along I-96 in Oakland County 02:10

Metro Detroit commuters who use Interstate 96 in Oakland County should be on the lookout for new traffic signaling at the ramps along Flex Route. 

The traffic lights have been set to flashing yellow since the flex lane region was designated this spring

But the full cycle is beginning Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. The red and green lights at the ramps will be invoked when freeway traffic is traveling slower than 60 mph. 

The intent is to control traffic flow entering the freeway, MDOT said. 

The left shoulders of the existing highway between Kent Lake Road near Milford and the I-275/I-696/M-5 interchange near Novi are designated as the flex lane area, according to an announcement from MDOT. Electronic signs will indicate when the lane is available, with a green arrow indicating the area is open and a red X indicating it is closed to travel. MDOT has posted a video on its YouTube channel showing drivers how ramp meters work.    

Under normal conditions, the I-96 Flex Lane is designated for eastbound traffic from 6 to 9 a.m. and for westbound traffic from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

The above video originally aired March 18.

