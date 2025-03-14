Flex Route lanes to begin operation along I-96 in Oakland County

The new I-96 Flex Route opens to Metro Detroit commuters Wednesday, providing motorists with a bit more room to manage rush hour traffic.

The left shoulders of the existing highway between Kent Lake Road and the I-275/I-696/M-5 interchange in Oakland County are designated as the flex lane area, according to an announcement from the Michigan Department of Transportation. Electronic signs will indicate when the lane is available, with a green arrow indicating the area is open and a red X indicating it is closed to travel.

The goal is "increasing road safety and efficiency," MDOT said.

A Flex Route area is designed to handle commuter traffic surges at predictable times. MDOT said this option is less expensive than expanding an entire freeway in a given area.

Under normal conditions, the I-96 Flex Lane will be designated for eastbound traffic from 6 to 9 a.m. and for westbound traffic from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

MDOT says the I-96 Flex Lane also can be used to direct traffic for other reasons. Dispatchers from MDOT and Michigan State Police will monitor traffic sensors, calls for help and video feeds from the interstates to decide when the additional lanes in a given direction can help move motorists along.

"The flex lanes will be opened only when it is safe to do so," the press release said.

Suggested speeds will be posted on the electronic signs, in an effort to help reduce crashes and slow traffic that is approaching a congested area.

Ramp meters to help manage traffic entering the freeway also will be activated soon in the area. The ramp meters indicate when drivers should stop and when they can enter the freeway.

Michigan's first Flex Route was installed along US-23 between M-14 and M-36 (9 Mile Road) in Livingston and Washtenaw counties. The US-23 Flex Route soon will be extended north up to I-96.