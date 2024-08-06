Watch CBS News
Tornado watch issued for Lenawee, Monroe counties as storms move through Southeast Michigan

By Kylee Miller, Joseph Buczek

(CBS DETROIT) - As storms move through Southeast Michigan Tuesday, a tornado watch has been issued for Lenawee and Monroe counties until 3 p.m. Tuesday. 

Strong to severe storms are likely until 3 p.m. this afternoon, with the main weather hazards being wind damage, hail, heavy rainfall, and low-end tornado chances for Metro Detroit. However, in Lenawee and Monroe counties, there is a slightly greater risk for tornadic activity this morning through the afternoon.

To account for this, your NEXT Weather team has declared this afternoon through 3 PM a NEXT Weather Alert Day due to inclement weather.

This system already has a history of producing severe storms and creating tree damage on the west side of the state, so make sure you are staying weather-prepared today. There remains a slight risk (level 2/5) and a marginal risk (level 1/5); this means isolated to severe storms are possible through the region.

Stay with your NEXT Weather team for updates. 

Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

