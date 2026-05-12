Tornado damage to Ann Arbor city park cancels next ice arena season at venue

An ice rink damaged by a tornado that struck Ann Arbor, Michigan, on April 15 will not be open next season.

City officials made that announcement on Monday, saying that the damage is too severe to return Veterans Memorial Ice Arena to playing condition before the 2026-27 ice season begins.

A tornado that the National Weather Service rated as an EF-1 began where Interstate 94 and Jackson Avenue meet in Ann Arbor, snapping stadium lights and uprooting trees as it ripped a wall off the ice arena and damaged nearby neighborhoods. It was one of 15 tornadoes recorded so far this season in Michigan.

The ice arena is a regulation-size hockey rink with seating for 800.

The east wall of Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena in Ann Arbor collapsed as a result of storm damage April 14 and 15, 2026. City of Ann Arbor

"We understand how deeply this impacts the many renters, skaters, hockey players, families and community members who rely on Veterans Memorial Ice Arena each year," said Josh Landefeld, Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation manager.

The public swimming pool at Veterans Memorial Park will open sometime this summer, but it will not be ready for its usual Memorial Day weekend opening, city officials said. In the meantime, Ann Arbor residents can go to the other two city pools, Fuller Park or Buhr Park.

Other areas of Veterans Memorial Park, specifically a playground, pop-up dog park, skatepark, and two ballfields, are expected to reopen by Friday.

Veterans Memorial Park is just north of I-94 and east of North Maple Road in Ann Arbor. The 37-acre park is one of the busiest recreation spots in the city, the parks and recreation department said.

The above video originally aired on April 16, 2026.