To Write Love on Her Arms - Bringing hope to communities across the world

Southfield (CW50) - It all started with a story of two friends. Renee Yohe was struggling with addiction, depression, self-injury, and suicidal thoughts. Her friend, Jamie Tworkowski, spent five days with her before she entered treatment and her sold t-shirts to help cover the cost of the treatment.
Tworkowski wrote about his and Renee's journey leading up to that day, a story entitled "To Write Love on Her Arms." The story was posted on the internet and spread worldwide. The response Tworkowski was getting to the story were from others dealing with their own struggles. Soon, he and his friends were answering every message from people around the world. These people were struggling with addiction and depression of their own, or were mourning those they had lost to such struggles.
In 2007, Tworkowski founded To Write Love on Her Arms as a nonprofit movement dedicated to providing hope and finding help for those struggling in their life.
To date, TWLOHA has responded to over 200,000 messages, travelled more that 3.8 million miles to meet people in their communities, and has provided help to through their Find Help Tool with over 56,000 program searches.
Lindsay Kolsch, Executive Co-Director of To Write Love on Her Arms, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the story behind TWLOHA and how they've impacted the lives of those who are struggling with addiction, depression, and thoughts of suicide.
They also discusses the organization's You Are Not A Burden campaign to remind everyone that they're are not a burden to others, and there are people who are willing to listen to you and provide you with any help you may need.
