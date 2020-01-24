Lisa Germani is a Metro Detroit-based TV Reporter and Producer who recently relocated home to Michigan, after spending 15 years in the Los Angeles entertainment industry, where she worked for E! Entertainment Television, TV Guide Network, FOX News Edge and CBS Entertainment among other networks.

Nationally, she conducted Red Carpet interviews, feature film junket interviews with A-List celebrities and cast interviews on various primetime television show sets. Lisa traveled to Samoa for EPK interviews on set of "Survivor" Season 24, covered New York Fashion Week, the Grammys, the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Emmys, and the Monte Carlo TV Festival.

Currently, Lisa hosts "Community Connect," airing on Saturday mornings at 8:30am on CW50, where she interviews a wide range of community influencers focused on making Detroit a better place.

Lisa also does feature reporting for CBS 62's "Eye on Detroit" and appears in WWJ-TV Specials throughout the year.