With hotter weather looming, Michigan officials warn to be on tick alert

As it gets hotter day by day, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is reminding Michiganders to stay wary of ticks. Many people are unaware that these tiny pests can pose health threats to both animals and people.

While ticks can lead to serious threats like Lyme disease and anaplasmosis, they can also lead to minor health threats such as fever, muscle and joint aches, or rashes.

Michigan is home to more than 20 tick species, and as the sun warms us up, the ticks come out.

Michiganders are urged to get checked for ticks regularly as it warms up outside.

"Whether through integrated pest management or responsible pesticide use, preventing tick bites starts at home," MDARD Director Tim Boring said.

Both practices can help minimize ticks on your property, but they must be done correctly and safely.

Some simple integrated practices include:

Trimming back tall grasses around homes regularly.

Placing patios, decks, playsets, and storing firewood in sunny, dry areas to deter rodents, which are common tick hosts.

Creating a 3-foot barrier of woods chips or gravel between homes and wooded areas to deter tick movement.

If using pesticides or insect repellent, the agency urges people to do so responsibly. Always follow the label and wear protective clothing when instructed.

Checking your pets, companion animals, and livestock is also very important. If you see a tick, remove it immediately, monitor your health (or your animal's health), and consult with your medical provider.

While not every tick is infected, bites from infected ticks can lead to the serious health issues mentioned earlier if not treated immediately.

For more information regarding tick information including identification, removal, and tick-borne illnesses, visit Michigan.gov/Lyme or Michigan's Emerging Diseases webpage.