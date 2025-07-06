Three teens critically hurt in triple shooting, Detroit police say

Teen killed, Detroit police officer injured in shooting and more top stories

The Detroit Police Department is investigating after three teens were injured in a triple shooting early Saturday morning.

Captain Shannon Hampton says shortly before 3 a.m. on July 5, police received a Shotspotter alert in the area of Acacia Avenue and Bentler Street. Police say the victims were identified as two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old.

As of Saturday morning, the victims were listed in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting happened at an "illegal street gathering," Hampton says.

Police are now seeking the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's sixth precinct detective unit at 313-596-5640 or submit an anonymous tip on DetroitRewards.tv.