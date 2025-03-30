Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe storms possible Sunday evening in Southeast Michigan

By Ahmad Bajjey

/ CBS Detroit

Morning showers and evening storms
Morning showers and evening storms 01:18

Severe weather is possible throughout Southeast Michigan Sunday evening.

Due to the heightened risk, the NEXT Weather Team will be at our Alert Day levels, providing additional streaming coverage through the evening.

storm-times.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

A line of storms should form Sunday afternoon to our southwest and race to the northeast at approximately 50 mph.

Based on the current data, arrival times for the line of strong wind would be focused on the early evening hours.

spc-outlook-d1.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The Storm Prediction Center has increased our risk zones to the 3 out of 5 category, or enhanced.

severe-threat-scale.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Damaging wind remains our primary concern, with some storms possibly reaching 70 mph gusts.

Hail remains another threat, while briefly torrential rain is an additional concern for drivers.

Isolated tornadoes are possible, but this remains the lowest risk as the line forms and races through the area.

alert-details.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Stay with the NEXT Weather Team for updates on the forecast.

You can always catch our streaming weather coverage as needed on the CBS News app, Pluto TV, and on our website, CBSDetroit.com.

Ahmad Bajjey
ahmad-bajjey-wwj-cbs-detroit.jpg

Ahmad Bajjey is a Chief Meteorologist at CBS News Detroit. Coming to CBS Detroit is a return home after growing up in Dearborn where his family still lives. He has spent the past 9 1/2 years in Flint as a meteorologist and most recently as chief meteorologist for WEYI and WSMH.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.