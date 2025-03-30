Severe storms possible Sunday evening in Southeast Michigan

Severe weather is possible throughout Southeast Michigan Sunday evening.

Due to the heightened risk, the NEXT Weather Team will be at our Alert Day levels, providing additional streaming coverage through the evening.

A line of storms should form Sunday afternoon to our southwest and race to the northeast at approximately 50 mph.

Based on the current data, arrival times for the line of strong wind would be focused on the early evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has increased our risk zones to the 3 out of 5 category, or enhanced.

Damaging wind remains our primary concern, with some storms possibly reaching 70 mph gusts.

Hail remains another threat, while briefly torrential rain is an additional concern for drivers.

Isolated tornadoes are possible, but this remains the lowest risk as the line forms and races through the area.

