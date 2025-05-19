Three children found abandoned in car seats after their mothers' car was stolen from gas station

One arrested after double shooting in Dearborn Heights and more top stories

Three young children were found safe after they were taken out of a stolen vehicle Sunday night in Wayne County, Michigan.

The 911 call was made about 11 p.m., on a report that a blue Chevrolet Avalanche had just been stolen from the Mobil gas station at Michigan Avenue and Venoy Road. Wayne Police Department reported there were three children inside at the time of the theft.

The mother was inside the store to purchase groceries, with a 3 year-old and two 18-month-old twins inside the vehicle when it was stolen. The Chevy was last seen eastbound on Michigan Avenue.

A broadcast with a vehicle description went to nearby law enforcement agencies; and an undercover detective reported seeing that vehicle parked in the 27000 block of Cherry Hill in Dearborn Heights with a man getting in and out of it.

About a minute later, a 911 caller said they could hear children crying in a parking lot nearly two miles away in the area of Middlebelt and Grandview in Inkster.

"Officers arrived and discovered the 3 year old and two 18 month old twins unharmed and still in their car seats. The children were checked by EMS on scene and returned to their mother," the police report said.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the incident remains under investigation.