"The NFL Today" show coming to Detroit for Lions-Bills Week 15 game

(CBS DETROIT) — "The NFL Today" crew is hitting the road and coming to the Motor City for the Detroit Lions Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 15.

James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, Matt Ryan, J.J. Watt and CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones will all be in the Motor City for a live broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

It's a rare interconference meeting between two of the year's best teams. The Lions (10-1) and Bills (9-2) last met on Thanksgiving Day in 2022, with Buffalo's Tyler Bass hitting a 45-yard game-winning field with seconds remaining in regulation.

Detroit and Buffalo have met 12 times since 1972, with the Bills winning six of the last seven meetings, including four straight.

More details on "The NFL Today" show's live broadcast will be released later in the week.

You can catch "The NFL Today" live on CBS Detroit and Paramount+ at noon on Sunday, Dec. 15, and stick around for the Lions-Bills game, only on CBS Detroit at 4:25 p.m.