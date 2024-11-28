Watch CBS News
Sports

"The NFL Today" show coming to Detroit for Lions-Bills Week 15 game

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

One-on-one with Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery
One-on-one with Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery 04:40

(CBS DETROIT) — "The NFL Today" crew is hitting the road and coming to the Motor City for the Detroit Lions Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 15. 

James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, Matt Ryan, J.J. Watt and CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones will all be in the Motor City for a live broadcast on CBS and Paramount+. 

It's a rare interconference meeting between two of the year's best teams. The Lions (10-1) and Bills (9-2) last met on Thanksgiving Day in 2022, with Buffalo's Tyler Bass hitting a 45-yard game-winning field with seconds remaining in regulation.

Detroit and Buffalo have met 12 times since 1972, with the Bills winning six of the last seven meetings, including four straight. 

More details on "The NFL Today" show's live broadcast will be released later in the week. 

You can catch "The NFL Today" live on CBS Detroit and Paramount+ at noon on Sunday, Dec. 15, and stick around for the Lions-Bills game, only on CBS Detroit at 4:25 p.m. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.