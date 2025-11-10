Texas man charged with murder after 2 men found dead inside Shelby Township car shop

A Texas man has been charged in connection with the killing of two men who were found dead inside a Shelby Township auto shop.

Terrance Jermaine Sandles, 46, of Houston, Texas, was arraigned Monday on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of armed robbery, one count of delivery/manufacture of controlled substances, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and seven counts of felony firearm.

Macomb County prosecutors allege that Sandles went to the Star Auto Sales office at 47092 Ryan Road in Shelby Township on the afternoon of Nov. 7 and shot and killed Marvan Batoo, 40, of Shelby Township, and Ghaith Baban, 48, of Clinton Township. An employee discovered Batoo and Baban and told investigators that Sandles had a dispute with Star Auto over a vehicle purchase.

Sandles was arrested at a hotel near Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus on Saturday, around 5:45 a.m., after police executed a search warrant.

A judge ordered Sandles to be held without bond. He is currently at the Macomb County Jail. Investigators say they found evidence linking Sandles to the crime in the hotel room, as well as a large amount of cocaine.

Prosecutors say Sandles is a fourth-offense habitual offender.

"The allegations in this matter are horrifying. My office will seek justice on behalf of the victims and our thoughts are with the families who have suffered this terrible loss," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Sandles is due back in court on Nov. 24 for a probable cause conference. He has a preliminary examination on Dec. 1.



