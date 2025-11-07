Watch CBS News
Two men found dead inside Shelby Township car shop, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Police in Shelby Township, Michigan, say they are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead inside an auto shop on Friday.

At about 12:28 p.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded to Star Auto Sales on Ryan Road for a welfare check when they discovered the victims. They were identified as a 48-year-old Clinton Township man and a 40-year-old Shelby Township man, according to police.

As of 3:45 p.m., Shelby Township police say officers were still at the scene. It is unclear if any arrests were made.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

