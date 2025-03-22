Tesla protest set to take place outside Troy's Somerset Collection

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's role in the White House has sparked protests nationwide, including in Southeast Michigan.

Christina Senopole of Mt. Clemens attended last week's anti-Tesla demonstration in Warren because she felt compelled to speak out against Musk.

"It was refreshing to see 150 of us out there in the cold and then cars going by cheering and honking," she said.

Hank Kennedy is organizing another protest Sunday afternoon outside the Somerset Collection in Troy.

"I feel like Musk is behaving like a typical robber baron," Kennedy said. "He's stripping the government for parts so that the rich could profit off of our expense."

It's been an unprecedented few months for Tesla, as its stock has plummeted and reports of vandalism on its vehicles have skyrocketed.

Paul Eisenstein, automotive industry reporter and publisher of Headlight.news, says owning a Tesla means something very different now than it did just a few years ago to a sizeable portion of the population.

"They saw you as something of a hero, somebody who really stood for doing the right thing for the environment," Eisenstein said. "These days, that side of the message has almost been lost, and now many people will accuse you of supporting a fascist."

In the past few weeks, Tesla vehicles have been lit on fire, spray-painted and defaced. According to the FBI, vehicles have been targeted in at least nine states.

"We certainly think it's despicable the violence that has taken place against Tesla, the company, its employees, and also just Americans who have chosen to drive an electric vehicle," said Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary.

Kennedy wants people to know that's not the objective of the protests.

"We are not involved in any acts of vandalism or destruction of property," he said. "I think to do so would be nothing but counterproductive. We have no idea when somebody bought a Tesla car or what that person's politics are, so it would be wrong to target them for that.

Sunday's demonstration is expected to start at 1 p.m. at the Somerset Collection, and while this protest is expected to be peaceful, Troy police confirmed that they are more aware something could happen at this location.