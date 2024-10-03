Three teens injured in shooting on Detroit's west side

(CBS DETROIT) - Three teens have been hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened sometime after 8 p.m. in the area of Puritan Avenue and Wisconsin Street after a fight broke out involving teens.

Police Chief James White says as the teens were leaving the area, walking down Puritan Avenue, a silver sedan approached three teens, firing shots. The teens, ages 15, 16 and 17, are expected to survive.

White says police responded to the shooting within minutes. Police believe the shooting may have been retaliation related to the fight.

"We're confident that [the case] is closable, we're confident that no one else is at risk in our community and it was isolated to this fight," White said. "This situation seems like young people fighting, and unfortunately once again, someone decides to resolve what could have been a regular teenage fistfight that many kids have had growing up with guns."