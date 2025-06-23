Three teens arrested after leading police on 100 mph chase in Livingston County

Three teens were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase last week in Livingston County, Michigan.

At about 3 a.m. on June 20, deputies attempted to stop a 2015 Toyota Camry going eastbound on Interstate 96 near Mason Road in Howell Township, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators determined the vehicle was stolen from Grand Rapids days before the chase.

The sheriff's office said the driver took off, prompting a police chase through Howell and Pinckney, reaching 100 mph. The sheriff's office released dashcam video of the chase.

Deputies stopped the vehicle in Hamburg Township after using a PIT maneuver. Three people were inside the car, identified as two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old from the Grand Rapids and Kent County area.

The sheriff's office said two of the teens were on a tether at the time and had "multiple financial transaction devices that did not belong to them," according to a news release.