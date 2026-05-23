Teen shot while driving in Detroit near Palmer Park, police say

A male teenager is in the hospital after he was shot while driving on Detroit's north side Saturday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened in the area of Woodward and West Hildale avenues, near Palmer Park, around 5:59 p.m. Officials said the teen, whose exact age has yet to be disclosed, was driving in the area when an unknown individual in a vehicle pulled alongside him and fired shots.

The teen was taken to the hospital, police said. As of Saturday night, he is in stable condition.

Police have yet to disclose further information about the incident, including whether an arrest has been made.

During the night of May 17, 49 juveniles were detained at Palmer Park amid a large gathering in the area, according to officials. Sixty other minors were detained at a separate gathering the same night. Of the 109 Metro Detroit individuals, 107 were detained for curfew violation, one for disorderly conduct and one for tobacco possession.

This is a developing story.