Over 100 minors detained during 2 large gatherings in Detroit, police say

The Detroit Police Department says it's working to promote "safe and responsible behavior" after over 100 juveniles were detained during two large gatherings in Detroit on Saturday night.

Officials said the gatherings took place downtown and at Palmer Park, which is located on Detroit's north side. According to police, 109 individuals were detained: 107 for curfew violations, one for disorderly conduct and one for tobacco possession.

Police said 60 of the juveniles detained were downtown and 49 were at the park. All individuals are Metro Detroit residents.

Law enforcement also issued 15 parental responsibility citations, officials said.

Police added that officers were "proactive and highly visible" in both locations throughout the evening.

"The Detroit Police Department remains committed to protecting and serving our residents, visitors and young people while continuing to work with parents and the community to promote safe and responsible behavior," Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said in a written statement on Sunday.

Late last month, Detroit youth worked with city officials to put on a Teen Kickback. The April 25 event came out of conversations between the city and its youth after large gatherings of minors downtown called teen takeovers.