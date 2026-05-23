3 injured in separate weekend shootings in Detroit, police say

At least three people are injured after separate weekend shootings across Detroit as of Saturday night.

According to police, a man on the 20600 block of West Eight Mile Road assaulted another man before firing shots on Saturday around 3:04 p.m. Officials said the man shot was grazed by at least one bullet and the suspected shooter was arrested. A weapon was recovered by law enforcement at the scene.

Roughly 40 minutes after the shooting on Eight Mile Road, a man was shot and had his vehicle stolen on the 19300 block of Rosemont Avenue, according to police. The man was sitting inside his gray Chevrolet Equinox when an unknown individual approached with a gun and demanded money.

Officials said the man in the Chevrolet was shot after he exited his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and, as of Saturday night, is in stable condition. The individual who approached the man left the scene in the Equinox, according to police.

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, a male teenager was shot while driving in the area of Woodward and West Hildale avenues, near Palmer Park, police said. According to officials, the teen, whose exact age has yet to be disclosed, was traveling in the area when an individual in another vehicle pulled alongside him and fired shots.

The teen was taken to the hospital. As of Saturday night, he is also in stable condition, officials said.

Police have yet to disclose whether an arrest has been made in the shootings on Rosemont Avenue or near Palmer Park.