Teen sentenced in killing of Oakland County Deputy Bradley Reckling

A Clinton Township teen who pleaded guilty in the 2024 shooting death of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling was sentenced Friday.

Raymone Debose, 18, pleaded guilty in July to one count of first-degree murder of a police officer and one count of felony firearm.

On Friday, Judge Charise Anderson sentenced Debose to 33-60 years in prison. Wayne County prosecutors say Debose fired the shots that struck Bradley Reckling.

Bradley Reckling was shot and killed on June 22, 2024, while he was investigating a vehicle stolen from a waterpark in Madison Heights. Authorities say Bradley Reckling found the vehicle in Detroit and was behind it when the driver suddenly stopped, and individuals exited the car and opened fire.

Bradley Reckling, 30, was a nine-year veteran with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and a graduate of Romeo High School. He left behind a wife and four children. When he was killed, his wife was expecting their fourth child.

Before Friday's sentencing, Reckling's wife, Jacqueline Reckling, addressed the court.

"From the moment I was told that Brad was murdered while on duty, I felt the profound responsibility to make sure that the world sees the man behind the badge because to us, Brad was so much more than his uniform. He was our everything," Jacqueline Reckling said. "Brad was an exceptional man, and while I may be biased, I can say with absolute certainty that I'm not just saying that out of love; I'm saying it because it's the proven truth.

"Because of the defendant's choice, I will never, ever have a complete picture of our family. There will always be a piece missing. Over the last year, I've had to do the unthinkable. Explain to a 6-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old that they will never see their dad again."

Before being sentenced, Debose apologized to Bradley Reckling's family, and said the shooting was an "accident," saying he "didn't wake up and say, 'I want to go kill a cop today.'"

Two others were also charged in the case. Marquis Goins of Detroit pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced to 8 to 30 years in prison for carjacking, consecutive two years on felony firearms charges, 5 to 20 years for conducting a criminal enterprise, and 1 to 5 years for receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, which will be served concurrently with the felony firearm and carjacking sentences.

Karim Moore of Clinton Township pleaded guilty in March and was sentenced in May to 3 to 20 years in prison for conducting a criminal enterprise, 2 years for the felony firearms charge, and 1 to 5 years for receiving and concealing a motor vehicle. Moore will serve all sentences consecutively.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard called the shooting an "ambush."

"Today's sentencing provides some measure of closure, though the loss will forever remain with those who knew and loved Brad," Bouchard said in a statement Friday. "His legacy will continue to live on within this Office and in the hearts and minds of those who knew him. This situation underscores the failure of a system that forced the family into an impossible choice: endure years of drawn-out, traumatizing legal proceedings or accept a plea."

Bradley Reckling began investigating the alleged auto theft ring in November 2023, which Wayne County prosecutors say Debose, Goins and Moore were associated with.