Teen charged in shooting of 14-year-old in downtown Detroit

A 17-year-old has been charged after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest last week in downtown Detroit.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the Detroit teen was charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of felony firearm.

The teen is expected to be arraigned on Saturday, May 23.

The shooting happened the night of May 17 in the 1300 block of Farmer Street.

Prosecutors say that the 17-year-old was allegedly involved in an altercation with a group of people before he pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots toward the group, striking the 14-year-old. The teen ran away from the scene and was later arrested.

"We are thankful that the 14-year-old victim received immediate medical care and will survive this traumatic event," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The shooting comes as city officials are working to address large gatherings dubbed teen takeovers. The gatherings have been a trend in Detroit and across the country in recent weeks.

Detroit residents are now calling for a change in the city's curfew for minors, which is currently 11 p.m.