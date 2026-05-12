Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield introduces citywide safety plan for summer

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield unveiled a new citywide summer safety initiative on Tuesday aimed at keeping kids and teens active and off the streets.

The program, called "Occupy the Summer," will run for 10 weeks and is designed to address ongoing concerns about youth violence and large gatherings involving teens.

The initiative has been highly anticipated, as many residents across Detroit have been looking for solutions to issues like teen takeovers downtown. Sheffield says the goal is to keep young people engaged with structured, positive activities throughout the summer.

"Let's own the summer this summer, Detroit," the mayor said during Tuesday's announcement.

The program builds on an initiative Sheffield first launched while serving on the city council. This expanded version will bring weekly programming to neighborhoods across the city.

Each week, kids and teens will be able to take part in activities such as skate nights and basketball events.

"Ultimately, what we hear from young people is that they need something to do, to be engaged and occupied during the summer months," Sheffield said. "If we provide productive and safe spaces and connect them to opportunities, we believe we will see a decrease in violence throughout our city."

Community members say the investment is a step in the right direction.

Trae Isaac, a Detroit-based artist who works with young people, says the program gives him hope.

"It makes me feel optimistic," Isaac said. "They'll have something positive and constructive to do. It makes me hopeful that some of those opportunities will be creative, and maybe me and my creative friends can get involved as well."

City leaders say the initiative is about more than just recreation. In addition to activities, teens will have access to resources such as job training, housing information, and support with expunging criminal records.

"Everything that we're doing has an educational piece tied to it and a resource component," Sheffield said. "Whether you're at a rec center or one of our activation sites, you'll have access to services that help improve quality of life and provide the wraparound support people need."

The program will include extended hours at nine recreation centers, weekly Friday neighborhood activations, the return of Midnight Basketball, and additional programming focused on expanding safe spaces for youth.

The city has allocated $1.5 million in this year's budget to support the initiative.