14-year-old injured in shooting Sunday night in downtown Detroit

Detroit police say a 14-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after an altercation downtown during the weekend.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, near the intersection of Grand River Avenue, Farmer Street and Library Street. Two other teens, ages 16 and 17, were arrested and taken into custody for questioning while police investigated.

Police Chief Todd Bettison spoke earlier in the weekend about large crowds of teens gathering in the downtown area; and said parents could be held accountable for their behaviors. There were dozens of juveniles detained on Saturday from the downtown and Palmer Park area. As a follow-up, police issued 15 parental responsibility citations.

"We will be increasing our enforcement efforts to keep everyone safe," Bettison said.

Large outdoor gatherings dubbed teen takeovers have been a trend both in Detroit and across the country this spring.

To provide options for those looking for things to do, the City of Detroit has announced a program called "Occupy the Summer" to provide positive, structured activities for young people such as night-time basketball and skating. And a Teen Kickback event was hosted in late April.