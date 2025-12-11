Teen charged with murder in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl in Ann Arbor

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with open murder and carrying a concealed weapon in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl over the weekend.

According to the Ann Arbor Police Department, the teen was arraigned on Wednesday in the 14A District Court.

At about 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7, police responded to the shooting on Pear Street, where they found the victim, Chikylah Richardson, of Pittsfield Township. Police say a weapon that is believed to be involved in the shooting was recovered.

Police say the incident appeared to be targeted, as the victim and suspect knew each other.

The shooting happened hours after a dog was fatally shot during an attempted vehicle break-in in Ann Arbor. That incident happened in the 1800 block of Weldon Boulevard.

Police say the two incidents are unrelated.

Note: The video above previously aired on Dec. 9, 2025.