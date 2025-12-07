Ann Arbor police seek man after dog fatally shot during attempted vehicle break-in

The Ann Arbor Police Department in Michigan is searching for a man after a dog was fatally shot during an attempted vehicle break-in on Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to the incident on the 1800 block of Weldon Boulevard around 4:05 a.m. According to police, a homeowner in the area confronted a man who was trying to break into a vehicle in their driveway. The homeowner's dog came outside from the residence during the confrontation.

The man "produced a firearm," shot the dog and left the residence, police said. The dog died at the scene.

Officials said the man fired multiple shots while running from the home. No person was injured by the gunfire, though a home was hit.

According to police, the man was dressed entirely in black with a black face covering. Officers could not locate him after searching the area with a K9 and at least one drone.

"This was an extremely dangerous act that put members of our community at risk," Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson said. "We will use every available resource to find this suspect."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or send an email to the city agency here. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.