Young female killed in shooting inside Ann Arbor apartment, police chief says

A young female is dead and police are looking for a suspect after a shooting inside an apartment in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident on Pear Street around 1:20 p.m., according to a written statement from Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson. They found the young female, whose age hasn't been disclosed, had been fatally shot.

Anderson said the suspect left the area before police arrived.

A firearm "believed to be used" in the shooting was recovered, according to officials.

According to police, the incident appears to be targeted and isolated, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police in Ann Arbor on Sunday were also searching for a man after a dog was fatally shot during an attempted vehicle break-in. Officials said this incident happened on the 1800 block of Weldon Boulevard around 4:05 a.m.

"We will not tolerate this violence and are devoting every available resource to identify and apprehend the suspects in both separate cases," Anderson said.

He asks that anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department.