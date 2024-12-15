Detroit refinery union workers, Marathon Petroleum reach 7-year agreement, ending 3-month strike

Lions season ticket prices go up, Harsens Island remains without running water and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — After a three-month strike, union workers at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Southwest Detroit have reached an agreement with the company.

In a post Sunday, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said members of Local 283 voted to ratify a seven-year collective bargaining agreement with "significant wage increases, Teamsters health care, and a union pension."

Marathon said the process to get workers back to the refinery is in progress.

"We look forward to their return as we continue working together to safely produce transportation fuels for our communities," the company said in a statement Sunday.

Contract negotiations began in December 2023.

Around 270 union members went on strike on Sept. 4. It was the first time in 30 years that workers with Local 283 had gone on strike.

The Detroit facility refines 140,000 barrels of oil per day.