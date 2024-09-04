Detroit Marathon refinery union workers go on strike

(CBS DETROIT) – After months of negotiations, workers at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Southwest Detroit are on strike.

About 270 members of Teamsters Local 283 walked off the job at 5 a.m.

Above all, they want a raise to keep up with inflation.

Union leaders say they're not trying to be slick by picketing. They feel Marathon has been dragging its feet at the bargaining table, where contract talks started back in December 2023.

"It was the last resort. They forced us out. This isn't something we wanted," said Jeff Tricoff, shop steward for Local 283.

But with their patience for a fair contract on empty, they now hope the oil giant sees that they mean business.

"We understand in negotiation, nobody is going to get everything, and we're willing to meet in the middle," said James Fox, Secretary-Treasurer and Business Agent for Local 283.

The striking workers include chemists, mechanics, and electricians who have been without a contract since January.

"Marathon only wants to give a 3% raise, which is nowhere close to inflation in this day and age, as you know, and also, they want to take away our work. So subcontracting is a major issue with us. We need the language that protects our work and our workers to keep their jobs," said Steve Hicks, President of Teamsters Local 283.

Union leaders are pushing for a 6% raise to keep up with inflation. They point out that the workers haven't had a raise since COVID-19, despite Marathon making huge profits.

"Well, we stuck in there. We came to work every day and supported them. Conditions were, you know, it was scary back then; you know, we had to do what we had to do," said Vince Leonard, an electrician and member of Local 283.

Marathon sent the following statement to CBS News Detroit:

"On September 4, hourly employees represented by Teamsters Local 283 commenced an economic strike at Marathon Petroleum's Detroit refinery, in support of the union's bargaining proposals. We are disappointed that the union has decided to engage in a strike. Marathon Petroleum and the union have engaged in collective bargaining since December 4, 2023, meeting regularly for the last nine months to achieve a new labor agreement to replace the prior agreement that expired on January 31, 2024. The company has negotiated in good faith, but the union thus far has been unwilling to agree to acceptable terms for an agreement and, instead, has decided to engage in a strike in support of its bargaining positions. We are fully prepared and have implemented plans to continue safely operating the facility with trained and qualified Marathon employees, and a safe and orderly handover to these experienced team members has been completed. The safety of our employees, contractors and the community remain our top priority, and we are committed to maintaining our vigilant focus on compliance, reliability and care for the environment as we continue producing transportation fuels for the region; we do not anticipate supply disruptions."

"We're here 365 days a year, so they can't operate it the way we do — they just can't. They might know the process, but they do not know how to operate it here," said Ruel Caldwell, a maintenance craftsman and a member of Local 283.

That's the common sentiment among the rank and file over those temporary workers who keep operations going at the facility that refines 140,000 barrels of oil a day.

Members are working one of the three eight-hour shifts they signed up for, as they plan to keep the strike going 24/7.