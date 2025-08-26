Teachers attend Birmingham Public School District, push for new contract

Dozens of teachers gathered at Birmingham Public School District's board meeting Tuesday evening to put pressure on the school to agree to a contract for the new school year.

At Tuesday's school board meeting, the district Superintendent Embekka Roberson said she was confident they would come to a resolution soon.

"We value our staff members, and we have, because of the uncertainty, both at the state and federal level, wanted to make sure that our numbers are precise and accurate, and in doing so, we are prepared to continue with negotiations," Roberson said.

About 12 hours earlier, those same teachers made their voices heard with chants and signs that they are working without a contract.

According to union president Amy Wagner, this strike is simply informational and ended at 8 a.m. so teachers could head into work. Wagner tells CBS News Detroit off-camera that the new school year starts Sept. 2 and the teachers' last contract expired June 30.

Without a contract, it has created frustration for hundreds of teachers in the school district. Wagner says most are items tentatively agreed upon, but talks of finances at a standstill.

The next round of bargaining between teachers and the school district will begin on Wednesday.