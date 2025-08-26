Teachers in Michigan's Birmingham Public School District strike over no contract

Teachers in the Birmingham Public School District are taking a stand before the new school year starts back up next week.

Over 580 teachers are employed within the school district in Birmingham, Michigan. It's a district that represents nine different communities, including Birmingham, Beverly Hills, Bingham Farms, Franklin and parts of Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Township, Troy, Southfield and West Bloomfield.

On Tuesday, those educators went back to work but without a contract.

Teamed together outside Birmingham Groves High School, dozens of teachers stood their ground with signs in hand that read "working without a contract."

These educators are backed by the Birmingham Education Foundation. Tuesday morning's strike, according to Union President Amy Wagner, was simply informational and wrapped up at 8 a.m. so teachers could head into work.

Wagner tells CBS News Detroit off-camera that the new school year starts Sept. 2 and the last contract expired on June 30, 2025. The union and district are still unable to reach a contract agreement, which is frustrating for the hundreds of teachers in this school district.

Wagner says most items are tentatively agreed upon, but talks of finances are at a standstill. She claims the district is waiting for guidance from an outside financial consultant and that district officials cite the lack of Michigan's state education budget as an additional roadblock.

A Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Birmingham Public Schools Education and Administration Center, 31301 Evergreen Road in Beverly Hills.

CBS News Detroit learned that the next round of bargaining will take place on Wednesday.

Superintendent Embekka Roberson issued the following statement:

On Tuesday, September 2, we are excited to welcome our students, families, and staff back to school for another great year. Our amazing teachers and staff are preparing our buildings to be places where our students can learn, thrive, and succeed. This morning, some of our staff members held an informational picket regarding their expired contract. We are confident that we will reach a contract agreement with our staff, including our teachers, in the near future. Cuts at the federal level, along with continued uncertainty at the state level in terms of school funding, have made our budgeting process more challenging. We understand and appreciate the frustration and anxiety some may be feeling at the moment. In light of these uncertainties and to ensure precision and transparency, we engaged an independent accounting firm to verify our current budget projections, which allows us to proceed on a solid financial footing when making decisions. It is a commitment to continued fiscal responsibility that our district takes very seriously. On Wednesday, negotiations will continue in partnership with the Birmingham Education Association, and we will actively work toward a resolution. We know that at the heart of our school district are the people who inspire, support, and touch the lives of our students each day. We are committed to working in the best interest of students, while maintaining competitive compensation and balancing the district's long-term financial stability.