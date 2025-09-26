Taylor man unlawfully imprisoned, assaulted 62-year-old woman found outside, charges say

A Taylor man has been charged with unlawful imprisonment and assault of a woman who was found outside, on the ground, with injuries.

Bradly Carl Dickens, 48, has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, domestic violence, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and four counts of felony firearm, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy said.

Arraignment took place on Thursday in the 23rd District Court in Taylor. Bond was set at $200,000. A probable cause conference is set for October 6, the preliminary exam is set for October 15.

Taylor Police were called to the area of Beech Daly Road and Leroy Street about 11:30 a.m. on August 30 on a report of an assault and battery, the prosecutor's office said. When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old woman on the ground with an injury to her head. Medics arrived and took her to a local hospital for treatment.

Prosecutors say that the woman was first assaulted at her home in Taylor, and then was forced into a vehicle while the suspect drove to another location. She was struck multiple times by the handgun, and the suspect also fired the handgun inside the vehicle several times, the report said.

The woman got out of the vehicle near that intersection and the man drove away.

Taylor Police Department made an arrest in the case on Tuesday.

