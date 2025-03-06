Swan Boat Club crash case goes to Monroe County jury

Swan Boat Club crash case goes to the jury

The trial against Marshella Chidester is nearing an end after closing arguments were presented Thursday at the Monroe County Courthouse in southeast Michigan.

Chidester is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the deaths of 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 4-year-old Zayn Phillips. Police say the two children were attending a birthday party on April 20, 2024, at Swan Boat Club in Berlin Township when a vehicle crashed 25 feet into the building.

The trial began Monday at the Monroe County Courthouse.

The prosecution rested its case Wednesday. The defense presented its case and rested Thursday morning.

Closing arguments were presented just before the court's lunch break. A judge delivered the jury instructions, and deliberations began after 2 p.m.

Recap of Swan Boat Club crash case

Date of crash: April 20, 2024.

Location of crash: Swan Boat Club, Berlin Township, Monroe County. A vehicle crashed nearly 25 feet into the building.

Victims: Two siblings were killed, about a dozen others injured. They were among those attending a birthday party at the clubhouse.

Charges: Marshella Chidester is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and five counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, according to online court records. The second-degree murder charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.