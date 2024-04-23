Woman suspected in crash that killed 2 kids at Michigan birthday party arraigned on second-degree murder

(CBS DETROIT) — A 66-year-old woman accused of crashing into a birthday party at the Swan Boat Club in Berlin Township on Saturday, killing two young siblings and injuring several others, was arraigned Tuesday on eight charges, including two counts of second-degree murder.

The suspect, Marshella Chidester, is suspected to have been driving drunk when she allegedly crashed into a building at the Swan Boat Club property at about 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

On Tuesday, Chidester was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing a death and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury. Chidester was issued a $1.5 million cash/surety bond.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Chidester may have been coming from Verna's Bar and Grill, which is located less than four miles from the boat club.

On Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 4-year-old Zayn Phillips.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said nine of the 15 victims suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. Nine people were transported to area hospitals. As of Monday, their conditions were as listed below:

31-year-old woman who remains in critical condition

11-year-old boy who remains in critical condition

18-year-old woman in serious condition

16-year-old girl in serious condition

14-year-old boy in serious condition

70-year-old woman with minor injuries

66-year-old woman with minor injuries

62-year-old woman with minor injuries

57-year-old woman with minor injuries

A 42-year-old man received treatment on his own for minor injuries.

In an exclusive video captured by CBS News Detroit on Monday, law enforcement was seen going in and out of the home of a person of interest. The residence is a few doors down from the Swan Boat Club.

The two children who were killed in the crash attended Flat Rock Community Schools.

On Sunday, district superintendent Andrew Brodie released the following statement:

"It is with a heavy heart that I reach out to you today following the tragic events that unfolded yesterday. A senseless accident occurred where a drunk driver crashed into Swan Creek Boat Club, resulting in the loss of two siblings who were students in our school (Early Childhood Center, Bobcean Elementary) and severe injuries of a third sibling (Simpson Middle School). Our entire school community is reeling from this devastating news, and our hearts ache for the families and loved ones of those affected by this unimaginable tragedy. Words cannot adequately express the depth of our sorrow, nor can they ease the pain of those who are grieving. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with every one of you during this incredibly difficult time. In times of tragedy, it is essential that we come together as a community to support one another. Now, more than ever, we must extend our compassion and solidarity to those who need it most. As we navigate through this challenging time, let us lean on each other for strength and comfort, and let us show kindness and understanding to all who are affected by this heartbreaking loss. When our students return to school on Monday, our counselors and social workers will be on hand to provide support and assistance to any students and families who may need it. We are committed to creating a safe and nurturing environment where everyone feels supported, heard, and valued as we begin the healing process together. I encourage you to take the time to talk with your children about their feelings and emotions surrounding this tragedy. Let them know that it is okay to grieve, to ask questions, and to seek help if they need it. Please keep the families of those affected in your thoughts as we come together as a school community to support one another and to honor the memory of those we have lost."

How to watch