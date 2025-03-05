Prosecution rests case in trial against woman charged in deadly Swan Boat Club crash

After hearing testimonies from investigators, witnesses and the mother of the two children killed, the prosecution rested its case Wednesday in the trial against Marshella Chidester, who was accused of being intoxicated and causing a fatal crash at the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County, Michigan.

Chidester is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the deaths of 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 4-year-old Zayn Phillips. Police say the two children were attending a birthday party on April 20, 2024, when Chidester allegedly crashed 25 feet into the building.

Investigators alleged that Chidester might have left a bar before the incident.

On Tuesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy Steven Schmidt testified that he smelled alcohol on Chidester and noticed bloodshot eyes. Schmidt testified that he transported Chidester to the hospital for a blood draw. Tests showed her blood alcohol content that day was 0.18.

Despite the prosecution arguing that Chidester's blood test showed it was two times over Michigan's legal limit, the defense called into question the validity of the test and claimed that the phlebotomist wasn't working under proper supervision.

Phlebotomist Roe Mundy testified that all steps were followed to collect blood, and she never worked without the authority of a physician. When asked about a document that did not include the supervisor's name, Mundy testified that she did not know the supervisor's name that day, and there were other documents for blood draws that she did not fill out.

Attorney Bill Colovos motioned for a directed verdict of not guilty after the prosecution rested its case, but Judge Daniel White denied it.

"I've mentioned the intoxication, I've mentioned the operation, and there's been no contesting of the injuries. For all of those reasons, the motion for directed verdict is denied," White said.

A witness called by the defense on Wednesday testified that Chidester's bill at Verna's Tavern showed one glass of wine and that she left shortly after noon. The witness could not tell whether Chidester drank more after she left the restaurant and the time leading to the crash.

The defense is expected to call another witness on Thursday to discuss Chidester's history of seizures as a reason for the crash.