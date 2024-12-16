Suspected impaired driver leads Michigan deputies on chase, crashes stolen vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) — Three Michigan men were arrested Sunday after allegedly leading Livingston County Sheriff's deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, officials said.

The incident happened around 4:25 p.m. Sunday when a Livingston County deputy patrolling eastbound I-96 near Grand River Avenue in Brighton saw a white 2016 Nissan Maxima that was reported stolen out of East Lansing. The deputy attempted to pull over the car as it exited the freeway in Brighton. However, the driver reportedly failed to stop and re-entered I-96 traveling west at speeds over 120 miles per hour.

Livingston County Sheriff's Office

The driver, a 24-year-old Lansing man, later reportedly attempted to drive around stop sticks that were placed on westbound I-96 near Mason Road by going through a ditch, which caused him to crash into a concrete support for an overpass.

Deputies say the driver and his two passengers did not suffer major injuries in the crash. All three suspects were carrying handguns when they were arrested.

The sheriff's office will request the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office charge the driver with fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and operating while intoxicated.

The two passengers, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Lansing, are expected to be charged with carrying a concealed weapon.