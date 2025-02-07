Teen driver killed in suspected drag racing incident in Dearborn Heights, police say

High flu rates across the U.S.; Chris Swanson to run for Michigan governor; and more top stories

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old driver has died after what may have been a drag racing incident Thursday night along Ford Road in Dearborn Heights.

Ahmed Haidar, Dearborn Heights Police Department acting chief, related the circumstances of the fatality Friday.

The teen's name was not released by authorities. The acting chief's statement asked for compassion and respect for the family.

"It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the tragic passing of one of our youth, a beloved member of our community of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights who was involved in a fatal accident last night. Our hearts go out to their family, friends, and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss," Haidar said. "Allah Yerhamo – may God have mercy upon his soul."

The teenager was driving westbound on Ford Road just east of Telegraph Road at about 11 p.m. Thursday when he lost control and struck a building, the police report said. The investigation continues, but the report said high speed and possibly drag racing are suspected contributors to the accident.

First responders who assisted Dearborn Heights with the investigation included the Dearborn Police Department and Michigan State Police.

In response to the fatality, police included the following in their report:

"We encourage all parents to have open, frank and ongoing conversations with your children about the dangers and consequences of reckless or distracted driving, speeding, and the importance of wearing seatbelts at all times. Consider setting clear expectations, such as limiting nighttime driving, and never using a cell phone while behind the wheel."

Police say the other driver involved in the alleged street race has been charged with reckless driving.