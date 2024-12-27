Watch CBS News
Charges filed in fatal shooting 37-year-old man on Detroit's east side

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

Family of man fatally shot in Detroit holds vigil
(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man accused of fatally shooting a 37-year-old Detroit man on Monday has been charged.

Craig Michael Bergeron, 35, of Saline, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Bergeron is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Detroit police say Bergeron allegedly shot Tommy Ireland in the 9200 block of Kercheval Avenue. Ireland was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Bergeron fled the scene in an SUV but was arrested on Tuesday.

Ireland's family held a vigil Thursday night, saying they were looking for answers to what happened that night.

"We're looking for answers, and we're looking for justice. We don't know anything right now," Ireland's sister, Ashley Ireland, told CBS News Detroit.

